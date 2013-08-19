Everton Release Club Statement Slamming ‘Insulting’ Manchester United Bid

Bids for Fellaini and Baines confirmed on club website.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

Everton Football Club have released a statement via their official website confirming the rejection of two bids from Manchester United as they were deemed to be “derisory and insulting”.

Although the players are not named, they are widely believed to be Marouane Fellaini and Leighton Baines, two of the club’s star players who have been linked with moves away for much of the summer.

With David Moyes leaving Everton for Manchester United at the end of last season to replace Sir Alex Ferguson, he has been linked strongly with a raid on his old club for these two players in particular, though Phil Jagielka has also been mentioned as a potential target.

Most recently, United are believed to have submitted a combined bid of £28million for the Toffees pair, though this is seen as falling some way short of the club’s valuation of the players.

Fellaini alone is expected to command a fee of close to £30million, and although United are expected to return with an improved offer, Everton have for now confirmed the rejection of these bids.

The full statement read:

“Everton can confirm that it has received bids from Manchester United for two players. Those bids were immediately rejected out of hand as derisory and insulting.

The Club did not make public these details as it was vital Roberto Martinez’s preparations for the opening game of the Premier League season were not disrupted in anyway.

Alan Myers

Director of Communications”

It has been suggested that while Baines is not for sale, Martinez would listen to offers for Fellaini, and already has a replacemt in mind in Wigan’s James McCarthy.



