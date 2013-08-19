Werder Bremen Forward Marko Arnautovic Rejected Celtic Switch Says Agent

Austrian bad boy knocked back SPL giants.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

The agent of Werder Bremen forward Marko Arnautovic claims that his client has rejected a move to Scottish giants Celtic, Sky Sports reports.

The Austrian international has not appeared in the Bremen first team since April when he was first caught speeding and then caught on camera brawling with a teammate on the club’s training ground, leading t0 his suspension from the club.

An exit this summer seemed likely, but Arnautovic’s agent, Roger Wittmann, has told German newspaper Bild that he has spoken to Celtic boss Neil Lennon to tell him that his client will be staying put.

“Marko will not transfer there, I have already informed Celtic’s manager,” Wittmann said.

Werder’s director of sport Thomas Eichin has said Arnautovic still has a future at the club providing he can curb his reckless behaviour and stop getting himself into all sorts of trouble.

“He is an important, high quality player. If he brings 100 percent of his quality to the pitch, then he is a big plus for us,” said Eichin.

Celtic manager Lennon was asked about Arnautovic following the 2-0 victory at Aberdeen and replied: “We are interested in the player but whether there has been a bid in or not, I can’t confirm, I wouldn’t have thought so.”



