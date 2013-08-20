Everton Manager Roberto Martinez Looks To Former Club For £15m Marouane Fellaini Replacement

Everton manager eyes reunion with young midfielder.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez will make an offer of £15million to his former club Wigan for James McCarthy if Marouane Fellaini leaves for Manchester United.

The Toffees have received a combined bid of £28million for stars Fellaini and Baines, and although Martinez has previously said he would not sell his key duo, the Daily Star claims he is considering McCarthy as a replacement.

The 22-year-old midfielder was a key part of Wigan’s FA Cup winning side under Martinez last season, and has been linked with several top clubs during this summer’s transfer window, including Tottenham and Liverpool.

He has so far stuck with the Championship outfit, but Martinez believes he is good enough to sign for Everton if Fellaini ends up making the move to Old Trafford, which would leave a big hole in his side’s midfield.

Although United would likely have to improve on their current offer to land these two main targets, Fellaini has hinted in the last few months that he would be keen to join a club playing in the Champions League.

A midfielder has been a priority all summer for United manager David Moyes, who has so far failed in attempts to land Thiago Alcantara and Cesc Fabregas.



