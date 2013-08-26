Real Madrid Agree £86m Deal to Sign Tottenham Attacker Gareth Bale

White Hart Lane star on his way to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid have finally agreed a deal to sign Tottenham winger Gareth Bale according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Spanish giants have been pursuing the 24 year old for some time but have now reached an agreement with the North London side and are expected to be forking out a world record €100m (£86m) to snap up the Welsh international.

Bale has played no part in Tottenham’s first team set-up thus far this season and is expected to be unveiled as a Real Madrid player tomorrow.

The former Southampton man netted 26 goals in all competitions last term and collected the PFA Player and Young Player of the Year awards but failed to help his side to clinch a Champions League place, which inevitably led to talk of a probable exit for the Tottenham attacker.

Real Madrid have already brought in Asier Illarramendi, Isco, Daniel Carvajal and Casemiro but have covered the cost of those additions by selling Raul Albiol, Jose Callejon and Gonzalo Higuain to Napoli.

Tottenham have themselves invested heavily in their squad, perhaps in the knowledge that Bale was on his way out, spending £50m+ to bring in Roberto Soldado, Nacer Chadli, Paulinho and Etienne Capoue.