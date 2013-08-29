AS Monaco To Make Late Swoop For Wayne Rooney After Chelsea Snub

Ligue 1 giants hopeful Rooney could still leave Old Trafford.

Big-spending Monaco could be set to make an audacious attempt to sign Wayne Rooney, after the 27-year-old’s move to Chelsea broke down, CaughtOffside understands.

Rooney has been linked with a move away from Manchester United all summer, with several of Europe’s biggest clubs showing an interest in his situation after his former manager Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he had submitted a transfer request.

However, new United manager David Moyes has been adamant that Rooney would remain at Old Trafford, despite admitting he was unhappy with his role in the team.

United’s rivals Chelsea seemed for a while to be leading the chase for the England international, with Jose Mourinho desperate to sign a new striker to improve on his current options of Fernando Torres, Demba Ba and the inexperienced Romelu Lukaku.

Earlier this week, the Portuguese coach called for Rooney to submit a formal transfer request to United, though the former Everton man declined to do so, appearing to commit his future to the club.

This looks to have ended Chelsea’s interest in the player, as they have instead moved to sign former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o on a one-year contract from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

The Cameroon international was confirmed as the club’s latest summer signing today, and will be seen as a decent short-term solution to Mourinho’s problems upfront, with the 32-year-old still looking capable of producing the kind of form that made him one of the best strikers in the world for a number of years in the mid to late noughties.

Rooney has not officially committed to United, though the Red Devils hope he will sign a new contract, and Monaco feel they may be in with a chance of signing him, as they will be happier to sell him to a foreign club instead of a Premier League rival.

Manager Claudio Ranieri has enjoyed the backing of wealthy Russian owner Dmitry Rybolovlev this summer, bringing in big names such as Radamel Falcao, Joao Moutinho and James Rodriguez, in an attempt to build a side to challenge fellow moneybags PSG for the Ligue 1 title this season.

Rooney would be another excellent addition to the team, and could be tempted by a move abroad as he seeks a new challenge after nine years at Old Trafford.

He would also welcome the opportunity to return to his favoured position of striker, with Robin van Persie currently ahead of him in the pecking order in that position at United.

It would take a big offer to persuade the club to sell him now, but Monaco are more than capable of offering generous amounts for players, and could test United’s resolve with a bid of around £45million.