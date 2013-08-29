Christian Eriksen Takes Step Closer To Tottenham Move After Skipping Ajax Training Session

Dane employs Bale tactics to get move.

Check in to Transfer Window: Done Deal Alerts

Ajax attacker Christian Eriksen has taken a step closer to joining Tottenham Hotspur after reports suggested that he skipped out on training on Thursday morning, talkSPORT reports.

The north London side are thought to be keen to wrap up a deal for the Denmark international before the weekend as the final days of the transfer window winds down to a close.

Both clubs are still thought to be some way off of each other’s valuation of the player but with Eriksen now in the final year of his deal the Eredivise champions are still thought to be willing to negotiate in order not to lose him for free next summer.

His absence suggests that he is ready to quit the club for a move to White Heart Lane after being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool at the beginning of the transfer window.

However, it is unknown if he has missed training in order to travel to London for a medical and to agree personal terms, or if it is some form of protest.

Gareth Bale has found himself in trouble this week after skipping training with Andre Villas-Boas’ side in the wake of his world record move to Real Madrid.