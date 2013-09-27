Fulham Boss Martin Jol Fears For Club’s Strike-Force

Manager admits to lack of depth at club.

Fulham manager Martin Jol has admitted that he is concerned over the club’s lack of firepower, the Daily Mail reports.

The Cottagers currently sit inside the bottom three after just five games already this season having put the ball in the back of the net just three times so far.

Speaking ahead of Fulham’s home clash on Saturday with Cardiff, whose defence have impressed in a tough opening schedule, Jol said he feared the loss of his two frontline strikers.

“If (Darren) Bent was not there and (Dimitar) Berbatov is injured then you realise there is maybe not enough goal,” Jol said.

“That is what we showed against Newcastle (in a 1-0 defeat on August 31). Maybe in the 85th minute we could have scored but they did.

“West Brom (a 1-1 draw last week) we had big opportunities and they scored the equaliser in the last minute. That was tough.

“Even against Burton (in the Capital One Cup second round, which Fulham won on penalties) we had 74 per cent of the possession but they scored just before time. If we have enough goals I don’t think we have a problem. With Berbatov and Bent I think we have got that (solved).”

Jol also took time to praise this weekend’s opponents Cardiff, who have made a steady start to their debut Premier League season.

“If you look at Cardiff, a lot of teams have conceded more,’ he said. ‘I don’t want to say they are defensive but they are very organised.

“They have pace up front and they always have this mentality that they would like to hurt you. It is not a walkover, it is a strong team with quality and they invested. It is not easy, but what games are easy? Hopefully we are strong enough.”