Zenit St Petersburg Plan January Move To Re-Sign Liverpool Centre Back

Slovak nearly moved back to St Petersburg last summer.

Check in to Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Russian giants Zenit St Petersburg are planning on making a move to re-sign Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel when the transfer window reopens in the new year, according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

The experienced Slovakia international captain was signed by previous Reds head coach Rafael Benitez from Zenit back in January 2008 on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a fee of £6.5m.

And in the intervening five-year period, Skrtel has gone on to establish himself as being one of the Merseysiders’ most consistent and impressive centre-backs, with the 28-year-old forming a solid partnership at the back alongside Liverpool vice-captain Daniel Agger.

However, midway through the previous campaign Skrtel found himself axed from the Reds’ starting lineup by manager Brendan Rodgers following a shock 3-2 defeat to Oldham Athletic in the FA Cup fourth round, with veteran central defender Jamie Carragher coming in to the first team to take his place in defence, raising question marks about his future at Anfield.

But Skrtel has since forced his way back into Rodgers’ thinking at the club, despite the Northern Irishman having splashed out £25m on two new centre-backs during the summer, so it will be interesting to see exactly what happens if Zenit do come calling after all in January.



