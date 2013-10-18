Fit-Again Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale In Line to Feature Against Both Juventus And Barcelona

Welshman has been suffering from a thigh injury of late.

Check in to Real Madrid vs Malaga CF

New Real Madrid wide man, and the world’s most expensive player, Gareth Bale, is finally set to make his long-awaited comeback from injury for the Spanish giants against Malaga in La Liga this weekend, according to reports in the Daily Mail.

The Wales international has endured a nightmare start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu following his much-publicised transfer from Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur during the summer.

In fact, since completing his world-record £86 million move to the Spanish capital last month, Bale has started only one match for los Blancos, while also being on the field of play for just 132 minutes of action to date due to injury.

However, with the club having now confirmed that their star man has been suffering from a “small chronic discal protrusion” and not a slipped disc as had been reported in various media outlets, Bale is set to feature in what is the most important week of Madrid’s entire campaign so far after working intensively for the past two weeks with the club’s fitness coach Giovanni Mauri.

Carlo Ancelotti’s under-performing side take on Malaga on Saturday, before facing Serie A champions Juventus in the Uefa Champions League in midweek, and then a match against fierce rivals and league leaders FC Barcelona next weekend, with Bale expected to be available for all three of those contests.