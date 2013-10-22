Patrice Evra Drops Manchester United Exit Hint

Temperamental defender could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Patrice Evra has hinted on French television that he could be on his way out of the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, Sky Sports reports.

United have been reluctant to part with the 32-year-old because of his considerable experience, even though they had been linked with moves for Everton’s Leighton Baines and Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao over the summer.

Evra has helped the club to five league titles and one Champions League crown during his seven year stint in the Northeast, but has revealed that David Moyes’ pursuit of a new left-back has left him questioning his future.

He will be free to speak with other clubs during the January transfer window, and speculation has suggested that he may be ready for a return to France before calling time on his career with big spending duo Paris Saint Germain and Monaco rumoured to be interested.

Asked by Telefoot in France if he is concerned about his expiring contract at United, he said: “No, not at all.

“It is a personal thing. It is not that Manchester United do not want me to sign a new contract.

“Manchester United would like me to finish my career there, but this is something personal.”