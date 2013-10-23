Ian Holloway Leaves Crystal Palace By Mutual Consent

Eagles boss decides to walk away.

Crystal Palace manager Ian Holloway has left the club after several rounds of crisis talks, Sky Sports News reports.

A press conference has been called for 5;30pm at a central London hotel on Wednesday where he will appear alongside co-chairman Steve Parish to announce that he will be making his exit from Selhurst Park.

The writing was on the wall after the club’s 4-1 home defeat to Fulham on Monday, but his position had been shaky since the opening day of the season.

Parish had called him in after the game but he was back on Tuesday for further crisis talks.

Palace have picked up just one victory in nine games this season and currently lie five points adrift of safety at the foot of the Premier League table.

Holloway only joined the club last year and managed to get them promoted to the top flight through the playoffs, but comments made by Parish before the press conference was announced seemed to suggest that he was now preparing the club for life in the second tier once again.

“We’ve tried to get a squad that can keep us in this division, but also be a very strong squad in the Championship should the worst happen,” he said.

“When you go down it’s about what state you’re in. You have to plan for both eventualities and we’ll do our best to stay up. It might be about whether there are three worse teams.”