Tottenham Manager Andre Villas-Boas Tips Manchester United To Bounce Back After Difficult Start

AVB admits United have had toughest opening fixtures.

Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas is backing Manchester United to work their way back into the title race this season, according to Sky Sports.

The reigning Premier League champions have had a difficult start to life under new manager David Moyes, who replaced the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson following his retirement at the end of last season.

United currently lie in 8th place with just three wins from their first eight games, though Villas-Boas has pointed out that the Red Devils had some of the most difficult fixtures to contend with early on, as they have already played Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, taking just a point from the three encounters.

With easier games to come for Moyes’ side, the Spurs boss believes they are possibly at a slight advantage at this stage and will have plenty of opportunity to come back.

“I would suppose the fixture list at the moment is in favour of Man United because they have played all of the big teams so far,” he said.

“That will give them a chance to bounce back for sure.”

The Portuguese coach added that current leaders Arsenal have arguably had the easiest start so far, and that it looks set to be a close-run chase for the title this season with so many teams involved.

“The Premier League looks extremely open this season. It’s so open that the 14th team has 10 points. Everyone is so tight together.

“We will see the big fixtures coming for Arsenal, they have only played us and they will play other big teams.”

Villas-Boas’ side finished 5th last season, and hope their big spending during the summer can help them climb into the Champions League places this year.



