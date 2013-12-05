Liverpool Striker Luis Suarez Confirms He Will Leave Liverpool

Anfield striker opens door to possible Madrid switch.

Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has hinted that he may well be on the move from the club by suggesting that he will reassess his options again at the end of the season with Real Madrid being the main interested party, according to talkSPORT.

Suarez isn’t currently cup-tied in the Champions League, and he made a show of himself for all of the right reasons on Wednesday night by smashing four goals past Norwich City in Liverpool’s 5-1 victory.

Real Madrid are said to be prepping a new bid to take him to the Spanish capital in the new year and after serving out the rest of a ten game ban earlier on in the season his form upon his return has caught the attention of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

And whilst Suarez admitted that he is happy at the club for now, he has admitted that he will be prepared to move on at the end of the season.

“I am happy off the field and feel at home, the Premier League is the best league in the world. Yes, I am happy here and will stay at Liverpool until the end of the season,” he told Spanish newspaper Marca.

“Luckily, I am scoring these goals to make up for the games I missed, to take more confidence and help the team.

“The main thing is that Liverpool finish in the top four. I will help them get there.”

