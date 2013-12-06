Juventus Tell Arsenal To Cough Up £34m To Land Star Midfielder

Gunners given hefty price for French ace.

Serie A giants Juventus have told Arsenal that they will have to pay £34m if they are to stand any hope of landing in-demand midfield ace Paul Pogba, according to reports in Sports Direct News.

Pogba joined the Italian side in the summer of 2012 on a free transfer from Manchester United and was a major figure in helping the team to yet another Serie A title, and his excellent form has carried on over into the current campaign, something that was highlighted by him winning the coveted Golden Boy award earlier on in the week.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is said to be a big fan of the player and has already enquired into the possibility of landing his signature in the January transfer window.

However, Wenger will need to cough up a significant amount as he is valued highly in Turin, and furthermore, he will have to move quickly as both Real Madrid and Ligue 1 moneybags Paris Saint Germain have expressed an interest and are apparently willing to pay the £34m required to bring him on board.

Juventus are still hopeful of tying te player down to a new deal and will look to set the wheels in motion quickly to make sure he remains with the club for the foreseeable future.

