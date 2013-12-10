Manchester United Ready to Launch Fresh Bid for £30m-Rated La Liga Midfielder

Red Devils are badly in need of some creativity in the centre of the park for the second half of this campaign.

Premier League champions Manchester United are set to reignite their interest in Athletic Bilbao midfield player Ander Herrera when the winter transfer window finally opens again for business in the new year, according to reports in the Guardian.

The Red Devils, of course, made a much-publicised move for the Basque in the final hours of the summer window, only for the transfer to fall through at the very last minute amid confusing circumstances.

However, with the top-flight giants having been struggling badly for form of late, especially in their Premier League title defence, with United currently languishing down in an unfamiliar ninth place in the table and now a whopping 13 points behind leaders Arsenal after 15 matches of the season, it is expected that new head coach David Moyes will return to the San Mames for Herrera at the turn of the year.

And the Scot now hopes that United may even be able to land the 24-year-old on the cheap after Herrera’s own patchy displays so far this campaign for his club, with the player’s reported buyout clause in his current Athletic contract, which runs until June 30 2016, worth a whopping £29.9 million.

