Tottenham Hotspur Enter Talks With Roma Striker Marco Boriello

Spurs open negotiations with Italian international.

Check in to Southampton FC vs Tottenham Hotspur

The agent of Roma striker Marco Boriello has claimed that his client has begun talks with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur over a possible January move, the Daily Mirror reports.

Read More Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News

The 31-year-old has struggled for game time at the Stadio Olimpico this season as coach Rudi Garcia has used him strictly as a substitute since taking over first team duties over the summer.

The two clubs are known to share a positive relationship after agreeing a deal to take Erik Lamela to White Heart Lane in August, and Spurs technical director Franco Baldini is even a former employee of the Serie A club.

And Boriello’s agent, Carlo Cavalieri, says that his client needs to play more, which is unlikely to happen in the Italian capital as there are four players ahead of him in the pecking order.

“Marco is very happy in Rome and with Roma, but clearly the recovery of Francesco Totti and Mattia Destro from injury is reducing his space and he’d like to play more,” he said.

“His profile is very much appreciated in England, as they are looking for players like this.

“Being here in London I had the chance to talk to various clubs. Tottenham? Yes, they were among them.

“For the moment he is happy at Roma, then we’ll see what happens over the next few days.”

Find out the top 10 biggest match-fixing scandals in sport history.