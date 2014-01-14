Crystal Palace & QPR In Fight To Sign Hammers Forward Carlton Cole

English forward is now available to purchase on a free transfer.

Both Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers are hoping to be able to sign West Ham United front man Carlton Cole, according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

The former England international is now available to purchase after his short-term loan spell with the struggling east London outfit came to an end.

And with the giant striker still showing that he is capable of finding the back of the net at the age of 30 after his decisive strike helped the Hammers to a crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Cardiff City on the road on Saturday, it is understood that the London rivals are both keen to land Cole this month.