Done Deal: Wolfsburg Sign Chelsea Youngster Kevin De Bruyne

Bundesliga side snap up Stamford Bridge youngster.

Wolfsburg have officially completed the signing of Chelsea attacking midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

The 22 year old failed to retain a foothold in the Blues first team set-up and has been strongly linked with a Stamford Bridge exit for some weeks and a move back to Germany may well be the best for all concerned.

The Belgian international had an excellent season long loan spell at Werder Bremen last term, displaying form that led to Jose Mourinho ushering in the youngster to the Chelsea first team and after initially impressing on the West London club’s pre-season tours he earned just two Premier League starts before falling down the club’s pecking order.

Chelsea spent £6.7m to land De Bruyne from Racing Genk and are believed to have received a fee more than double that outlay from Wolfsburg, representing great business for the Premier League side, who signed Benfica midfielder Nemanja Matic earlier this month.