Exclusive: Man United Set to Sack David Moyes, Interim Managerial Options in Place as Long Term Successor is Sought

Old Trafford boss set to the axe after Stamford Bridge mauling.

Man United are ready to axe boss David Moyes following his side’s defeat at Stamford Bridge.

CaughtOffside understands that the Old Trafford outfit are ready to act after a fourth defeat in five matches heaped yet more pressure on the Scot with the Premier League title holders ready to appoint an interim managerial team to act as a short term option ahead of a more permanent solution in the summer.

Moyes has failed to impress in charge of Man United and whilst it was expected that the club would struggle to retain the level of success achieved under Sir Alex Ferguson there is a growing sense among those in positions of power at the club that the time has come to bid farewell to their current manager.

Man United have fallen way off the pace in the Premier League, defeat at Chelsea leaving them a massive 14 points off table topping Arsenal and six points off a top four finish, which is now seen as the very least the club expects from this troubled campaign, an aim that David Moyes is struggling to meet.

The club’s owners are ready to bite the bullet and sack Moyes, which would be a costly exercise, and would turn to an interim coaching team of Phil Neville and Ryan Giggs to steady the ship as the club look for a prominent managerial appointment either in the current season or in the summer, dependent on who is available to fill the post.

Man United’s owners are concerned that the continued fall from grace under Moyes could cause long term damage to the club’s reputation and the Glazers are all to aware that a failure to secure a top four finish could lead to a long term struggle to attract top quality players to the club as well as renewed investment from prospective sponsors.

The growing sense that Moyes has lost the respect of senior players in the Man United dressing room may seemingly prove the final straw as prepare to relieve the 50 year old of his duties.





