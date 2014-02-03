Napoli Set To Return For Sunderland Midfielder This Summer

Black Cats bad boy has a contract at the Stadium of Light until 2016.

Serie A high flyers Napoli are set to return at the end of the season to buy Sunderland holding midfielder Lee Cattermole after failing to land the Englishman on transfer deadline day, according to reports in the Metro.

Napoli head coach Rafa Benitez had made a shock move for the 25-year-old on Friday, however, the Spaniard’s advances were rejected out of hand by the Black Cats, as were Stoke City’s later in the day too when the Potters lodged a £5m bid with the north-east giants for Cattermole.

However, it is understood that the ex-Liverpool head coach is so determined to get his man, that he will return to Wearside this summer with an improved offer for the player.