Lady Gaga Tickets on sale for UK Tour

Lady Gaga recently confirmed she would return to the UK to perform live in concert on the ‘artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball’ arena tour.

The Lady Gaga tour will call at venues in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London, as well as a show in Dublin.

Lady Gaga tour dates:

Birmingham, NIA, 15th October 2014

Dublin O2 Arena, October 17 2014 (on sale: 14th Feb)

Glasgow, SEE Hydro, 19th October

Manchester, Phones 4U Arena, 21st October

London’s O2 Arena, 23rd October

General Admission floor tickets will be £70 with reserved seating also available at £35, £45, £70 and £90+ fees. Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Saturday, February 8th. A limited number of presale tickets are available to compare an buy now.