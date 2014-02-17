Man United In Advanced Talks to Sign La Liga Goal Machine

Old Trafford side target Atletico Madrid ace.

Man United are reportedly in advanced talks with Atletico Madrid over their interest in striker Diego Costa according to Sports Direct News.

The 25 year old Brazilian born forward is sure to be pursued by a number of Europe’s ‘Elite’ this summer though David Moyes will hope to win the race to sign the Vicente Calderon ace and has scouted the marksman extensively ahead of a possible bid.

David Moyes’s interest in Costa will leave some questioning Robin Van Persie’s future at Old Trafford as a move for the La Liga star would surely lead to either the Dutchman or Wayne Rooney being surplus to requirements and given that the England man has been Man United’s most effective player this term would leave the possibility of the former Arsenal man being exit bound.

Costa has scored 21 La Liga goals this term, form that has helped Atletico Madrid to joint top of the table.

Diego Simeone has seen Costa and experienced Spaniard David Villa form an excellent understanding up front and would be loathed to lose the former Villarreal man though may struggle to prevent his side’s board from accepting a big money offer as Atletico Madrid have a habit of selling their top talents.

