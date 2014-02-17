Manchester United Suffer Huge Blow In Bid To Land No 1 Summer Transfer Target

Moyes is desperate to sign the Chilean playmaker for next season.

Manchester United have suffered a huge blow after it emerged that La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to switch their midfield focus away from injured Borussia Dortmund water carrier Ilkay Gundogan towards highly rated Juventus star Arturo Vidal, according to reports in German sports daily Bild.

It is well known that new Red Devils head coach David Moyes is a huge fan of the Serie A champions’ Chile international, with the Scot having even been over to Turin on several occasions in the past few months to personally run his eye over Vidal.

However, it now appears as though the Premier League champions will face a stiff fight to land the in-form 26-year-old at the end of the campaign after los Blancos themselves made their own interest in the player clear.

Madrid had initially wanted to land Dortmund’s holding midfielder Gundogan this summer, but with the Germany international having missed virtually the whole season with a back injury picked up while on international duty with his country in August, Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to now shift his focus elsewhere.

And the player the Italian is said to be targeting is Juve’s goalscoring South American, which will only make Moyes’s job trying to lure Vidal to Old Trafford even harder.