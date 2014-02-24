Premier League Title Will Be Decided In The Final Game Of The Season, Claims Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Gunners are currently second in the top flight.

Arsenal head coach Arsene Wenger has claimed that this season’s Premier League title race will go down right to the very last match of the season, according to reports in the Daily Express.

The experienced French trainer has so far managed to guide the north London club into second place in the table, just a point behind the current leaders and arch rivals Chelsea with now just 11 games of the season left to play.

And Wenger says the title will go all the way down to the final match.

“It looks like the last game could be decisive,” Wenger told the club’s official in-house TV station Arsenal Player.

“Nobody knows. What is for sure, the most consistent team from now on will do it.

“Everybody has big games, everybody has difficult games, the Premier League is difficult for everybody so let’s just focus on our performances.

“We’ve just come off of a little bit of a difficult run because we lost at Liverpool, we played a draw against Man United and we are still only one point behind Chelsea so overall that is a great encouragement.

“Let’s go for the 11 games with a real desire to do well in every single game – then you have a good chance.”