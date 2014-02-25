Exclusive: Liverpool Join Chelsea In Race For In-Form La Liga Attacker Antoine Griezmann

Reds to fight Blues for France ace this summer.

Liverpool are set to challenge Premier League rivals Chelsea in the race to land in-form Real Sociedad front man Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season.

The west London club have already been busy running their eye over the France international of late, with the player having been in blistering form for the La Liga outfit so far in this campaign.

In fact, the Blues were even heavily rumoured with being set to make a swoop for Griezmann during the recent January transfer window, however, in the end the west Londoners’ head coach Jose Mourinho opted to keep Roman Abramovich’s cheque book closed.

However, it is understood that the Uefa Europa League holders will reignite their interest in the 22-year-old come the summer, when it is now believed that the Merseyside giants will also join the race to land Griezmann.

The forward is currently enjoying a highly productive season in front of goal for the Basque side, with the Frenchman the third highest goal scorer in the Spanish top flight.

In total, Griezmann has managed to register a highly impressive 19 goals and five assists in his 38 matches in all competitions, including an equally eye-catching 15 strikes and four assists in his 23 La Liga matches for Sociedad so far this season.

And it is those kind of attacking numbers that have now seemingly persuaded Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers to also enter the race for Griezmann, who when quizzed on the possibility of leaving Sociedad in the winter transfer window, ruled out that happening, but the player did claim that he may be open to offers come the end of the campaign.

However, it will not be cheap for either of the Premier League sides to be able to lure the attacker away from Sociedad this summer, with Griezmann currently contracted to the La Liga team until June 30 2016.

And if the les Bleus star also has a World Cup to remember too with Didier Deschamps’s men in Brazil in June, then his club will be able to charge an even higher asking price for their star man, meaning that both Premier League outfits would most likely want to complete any deal for the highly rated marksman before the global show piece gets under way in less than four months’ time.





