Young stars Coutinho and Sterling also rated highly…

Players like reserve keeper Brad Jones, defender Martin Kelly and currently loaned out Tiago Ilori haven’t been ranked as their contribution has been negligible.

20) Iago Aspas – 3

Abysmal. Complete waste of money. £8m for a technically inept forward, who has yet to register a Premier League goal.

