Liverpool Boss Eyes Summer Move For Former Tottenham Defender

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers wants to sign Cardiff City captain Steven Caulker in the summer, according to the Telegraph.

The duo worked together during Caulker’s season-long loan at Swansea from Tottenham in the 2011/12, and Rodgers remains a fan of the 22-year-old.

Caulker joined Cardiff from Spurs for £8.5m in the summer and has impressed despite the Welsh club’s chaotic season.

If the Bluebirds beat the drop, Spurs will be owed another £2m.

Rodgers is keen to strengthen his defence, with the Reds conceding nine goals this month and Kolo Toure, in particular, struggling for form.

The Northern Irish manager claimed last summer that Liverpool’s centre backs were established for the next ‘decade’ after signing Mamadou Sakho and Tiago Ilori but the latter has been sent on loan without making a single appearance.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool’s transfer committee will approve a move for Caulker, however.