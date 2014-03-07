West Brom v Manchester United – Enhanced odds of 5/1 for Van Persie to score anytime proving popular

Its Manchester United v West Brom Saturday, with team news, match preview as popular firm Paddy Power announce that they are enhancing the odds on Robin Van Persie to score against the Baggies from a lowly 8/11 to a massive 5/1.

Its sure to one game David Moyes will be targetting for the Red Devils as his side look to improve on their seventh position in the table, and with Van Persie looking back to full fitness following time out on the sidelines, the 5/1 looks very backable indeed.

The Dutchman has bagged four goals in his last five Premiership appearances, and there’s no doubt that with Wayne Rooney and Juan Mata providing plenty of service, there’s sure to be plenty of goal mouth action.

United will be hoping to build on their last away performance in the Premiership, brushing aside and overcoming a potential banana skin in a two goal victory at Crystal Palace.

Their disappointing Champions League defeat in Athens will have been put to once side as three points against a struggling West Brom side should give the side some much needed confidence following a severe backlash from fans and the press last week.

The signs do not look good for the home side either – Pepe Mel’s team have been in freefall since November, with remarkably only one victory in the Premiership in all that time.

Four consecutive 1-1 draws have done little to inspire confidence, and the Baggies look like they are already preparing themselves for a tough Premiership relegation battle.

For United, Javier Hernandez will once again miss out with a recurrent knee problem, while Phil Jones and Nani are both on the treatment table. Johnny Evans and Rafael could return after overcoming their battles with their respective calf strain and concussion.

For West Brom, Billy Jones will miss the game through a hamstring injury, whilst Nicolas Anelka is suspended, but there could be better news with the return of Stephane Sessegnon, who returns after a groin strain and coudl add some much needed bite to the Baggies forward line.

It should be an intriguing game, but ultimately its one where Manchester United should have the edge, and with Robin Van Persie in fine recent form in the league, the enhanced price of 5/1 for the Dutchman to score anytime is surely too good to miss.