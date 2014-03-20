Barcelona Line Up Shock Summer Swoop For Championship Starlet

Catalans have been scouting the 18-year-old of late.

La Liga champions FC Barcelona are interested in signing young Charlton Athletic holding midfielder Diego Poyet at the end of the season, according to reports in the Sun.

SEE ALSO: Best Football Manager wonderkids

The Catalan giants have reportedly been keeping close tabs on the former England Under-17 international with a view to possibly luring the player to the Camp Nou next season.

In fact, the Spain-born midfielder has also been attracting the attentions of a number of Premier League clubs as well, including the likes of Arsenal, Fulham West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur after turning in a number of accomplished displays for the Addicks so far in this campaign.

And with the 18-year-0ld’s current deal with the south-east London outfit set to run out at the end of June, the rush to land Poyet, son of Sunderland head coach Gus, is now, with Barca known to have already sent over a number of their scouts to the Valley this season to run their eye over the player.

The defensive midfielder has so far featured in 10 matches in total in all competitions for the Championship side, seven of which have come in the league.