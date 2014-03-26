Barcelona to Sign Three German Internationals as Part of Summer Overhaul

Nou Camp side set to sign Bundesliga trio.

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the capture of three impressive German internationals according to Football Direct News.

Nou Camp boss Gerardo Martino has seen his side struggle at times this term and is keen to bring in players to help boost potential areas of weakness, most notably the Catalan giant’s defence.

With Victor Valdes set to leave Barcelona in the summer the La Liga side are closing in on Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen and with a view to strengthening their central defensive options a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Mats Hummels is in place.

For a club of Barcelona’s many attacking threats the club are noticeably weak when it comes to options at the back, indeed Martino, and his predecessors, have often been left with no choice other than to field Javier Mascherano as a make-shift defender.

With Carles Puyol set to leave at the end of the season those options at the back get even slimmer so a move for 25 year old Hummels is a wise one.

A move for Marco Reus seems to be less pressing.

Though clearly the Borussia Dortmund man has been a massive success since moving to the Westfalenstadion side 18 months ago one does wonder just where he would fit into the Barcelona attack.

Presently the likes of Neymar, Pedro, Alexis Sanchez and Cristian Tello fight it out for spots supporting Lionel Messi in the Barcelona attack, with the added option of using either Cesc Fabregas or Andres Iniesta in attacking midfield role if needed.

There is also some doubt over Martino’s continued presence as Barcelona boss with speculation rife that he could leave the club if they fail to secure either a Champions League or La Liga title this season.





