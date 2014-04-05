Chelsea Look to Bank £97m from Five Star Sale With £32m Striker Bid Imminent

Stamford Bridge side set for busy summer.

Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho is ready to offload Fernando Torres and a number of other high-profile Blues stars this summer, in the hope of generating funds he will then re-invest on new talents according to the Daily Star.

The West London side are keen to adhere to UEFA’s FFP (Financial Fair Play) guidelines and as such the size of their first team squad needs to be trimmed before new signings can be brought in. John Terry, Frank Lampard, Ashley Cole and Samuel Eto’o are all out of contract in the summer and this source claims that Chelsea could save £22m a year in wages if they allowed the quartet to leave but that would represent just the start of a major clear-out that appears on the cards.

Mourinho is ready to sell Czech Republic keeper Petr Cech after his poor display against PSG and hopes to garner £12m from the sale, with youngster Thibaut Courtois then being drafted in to replace the experienced custodian.

Chelsea would then look to net at least £30m from the sale of Brazilian David Luiz, who has played a limited role in first team action this term, though the fact that Barcelona have been handed a transfer ban rules the Catalan club out of the running.

Jose Mourinho will look to sell young striker Romelu Lukaku and wants £25m for the 20 year old and the Chelsea manager will then look to make £15m each from the sales of flop forward Torres and defensive midfielder John Obi Mikel.

Chelsea have made £32m rated Atletico Madrid ace Diego Costa their number one summer transfer target.





