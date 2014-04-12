Atletico Madrid Won’t Play Thibaut Courtois Against Chelsea In Champions League Semi-Finals

Belgium is currently spending a season-long loan spell at the Vicente Calderon.

La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid will not play on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois against the west London club in this month’s Uefa Champions League semi-finals, according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

The brilliant Belgium international is currently spending his third campaign on loan with Atleti, although that arrangement has since caused some confusion as to whether the youngster would be allowed to feature against the Blues when the two sides clash in Europe’s premier club competition.

Initially, the La Liga side claimed that Courtois would not be playing in the tie because they were unable to afford the £5m it would cost for the shot stopper to be allowed to line up against his parent club, as stipulated in the loan agreement set up between the two teams when the player moved to the Spanish capital on loan last summer.

However, when European football’s governing body Uefa found out about this financial arrangement, they stated that Courtois must be allowed to play in the two games, otherwise it would go against their rules on sporting integrity.

But in a new twist, Spanish sports daily Marca have now claimed that Atleti boss Diego Simeone will not risk the keeper against the Blues for fear of the Premier League side then refusing to allow Courtois to return to the Vicente Calderon on loan for a fourth time next season.