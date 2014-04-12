Liverpool v Man City odds, Liverpool 4/1 or Manchester City 6/1? Punters in frenzy over offer

Up to date Liverpool v Man City odds, betting news, free bets and match preview as Paddy Power release another MASSIVE enhanced odds offer of 4/1 on Liverpool or 6/1 on Manchester City.

The popular firm has enhanced Liverpool’s pric on the win from 7/5 to 4/1, while Manchester City can be backed from a paltry 9/5 to a huge 6/1

How to pick up 4/1 on Liverpool OR 6/1 on Manchester City:

Pick up your enhanced 4/1 on Liverpool OR 6/1 on Mancheseter City here and navigate to the offer page!

The stage is set for a winner takes all battle on Sunday as Liverpool and Manchester City go toe to toe at Anfield with the Premier League title potentially on the line.

While Chelsea will no doubt still have a say in this year’s title race, the brief is simple for two of modern footballs biggest contrasts, the footballing aristocrats of Anfield versus the noveau riche Manchester outfit, win all your remaining games and the title is yours.

Both sides will head into the clash in good form and with virtually full strength sides to call upon.

Liverpool’s only absentee ahead of the game is Jose Enrique with Daniel Agger set to return after missing the win over West Ham United through illness.

Agger could be forced to contend with a place on the bench however with Mamadou Sakho poised to keep his place after a solid performance at Upton Park.

Sakho has won over the Liverpool faithful with his whole hearted approach on the field this season and the French International says he and his team-mates are determined to give everything in their quest to win the title.

“Of course this could be the biggest league match Liverpool have played in 24 years.” The former PSG defender said.

“It’s a match where you win three points but it’s worth a lot more. It is a match that will place the winner in the best position to go and win the title.

“I hope we win. In any case we are ready for combat. We will play at home and have our fans behind us. We will give everything and I hope we’ll win.

“We will see on D-day who is better prepared to take the points. What we tell each other is simply to “keep calm, be conscious of our qualities.

“It’s true the last time Liverpool won the title I was four months old and now I am 24. I had just been born.

“It’s clear that it will be fantastic to win the title and honestly we will give everything until the last second of the last match. We will really give it our all.

Rodgers also has a big decision to make in midfield with Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho vying with the more defensive minded Lucas and Joe Allen for the final two spots in the team, although a combination of the two is the most likely option with Sterling and Lucas likely to get the nod.

City meanwhile will welcome back Sergio Aguero after a hamstring injury although the Argentine forward could start on the bench. Edin Dzeko started up front last time out with David Silva in the support role with the Serbian scoring the third goal in the 4-1 win over Southampton.

On the playing font, things are also relatively even. The Reds, with just one defeat at home all season, have won their last 9 leagues games on the trot beating Arsenal, Manchester United and Spurs during that run while City have won five of their last 6 games.

With both sides topping the goal scoring charts with 90 and 84 goals respectively, this game does not appear set to end in a blank although with two draws in the last two years at Anfield, a stalemate could be on the cards and that would play into the hands of City.