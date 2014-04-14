Potential Summer 2014 Transfer XI, With Superstar Arsenal & Manchester United Targets

Possible Liverpool and Chelsea signings also feature…

CaughtOffside is pretty sure that this summer will see a number of brilliant players from all over the world arrive in the Premier League. Manchester United have serious squad rebuilding to do, Arsenal fans are crying out for reinforcements, Liverpool need to build a squad ready for the Champions League, and Chelsea are crying out for a new superstar striker.

Here’s an XI made up from the brilliant players that could be bound for English shores when the transfer window opens…

GK) Iker Casillas – Real Madrid – Interested: Arsenal (Daily Mail)

One of the most decorated players in recent history, and arguably the outstanding goalkeeper of his generation, Casillas has actually not been a regular La Liga starter for Real Madrd for around 18 months now. Arsenal have Wojciech Szczesny as no.1, but surely wouldn’t turn down an opportunity to bring in the Spanish legend if he demanded a move away from the Bernabeu.

