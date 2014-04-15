Arsenal Given Go Ahead To Sign Highly-Rated Feyenoord Full-Back

Dutch international could be en route to the Emirates.

Arsenal have reportedly been given the green light to press ahead with the cut price signing of defender Daryl Janmaat as new contract talks with Feyenoord broke down, according to the Metro.

Read More Arsenal Transfer News

The Gunners have had their eye on the 24-year-old for some time now and are apparently making him their number one target to replace Bacary Sagna as talks to keep the Frenchman at the club appear to have stalled once again.

Feyenoord have been desperate to keep him at the club but confirmed through their website that talks had finally broken down and he is now set to depart at the end of the season.

Janmaart has made no secret of his desire to ply his trade in the Premier League and now Arsenal will look to make their move to secure his signature before he heads off to Brazil this summer in order to play a key part with the Dutch national team.

The Gunners can snatch him up for a cut price fee now that he has entered the final year of his deal. Feyenoord had valued the player at £7m, but Arsenal will be able to land him for around half of that.

Watch the top 10 best Arsenal goals of all time.

Check out the 10 worst Arsenal flops of the Premier League era.