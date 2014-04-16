‘I Have No Doubt That Thibaut Courtois Is Going To Play Against Chelsea,’ Claims Atletico Madrid Boss Diego Simeone

Belgium is currently spending a season-long loan spell at Atleti.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone says that he “has no doubts” that on-loan goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will feature against his parent club Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League semi-finals, according to reports in the Daily Mirror.

Speculation has been rife of late suggesting that the brilliant Belgium international would not be allowed to feature against the west London club in their upcoming Uefa Champions League semi-final ties with his parent club.

Initially, it was claimed that there was a clause in the loan arrangement between the two clubs which they agreed last summer for Courtois to spend this season at the Vicente Calderon that required the Spaniards to pay Chelsea around £5m if they wished to play the Belgium in goal in any matches against them.

However, when this agreement became public, Uefa then intervened to insist that it went against their own sporting rules, before warning Chelsea that they would be punished if they prevented the shot stopper from featuring next week.

And now Simeone has come out to say that he thinks his star man will play: “I have no doubt that he [Courtois] is going to play against Chelsea, and neither does he. We aren’t worried about it. One thing I don’t know is where he will be playing next year.”