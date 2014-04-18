Chelsea Star John Terry Facing Decision: Captain Must Half Wages to Remain At Club

Blues skipper offer reduced terms to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea captain John Terry must half his wages if he wants to remain at the club, reports the Daily Mirror.

The 33-year-old has been offered a one-year contract extension by the club but at half his current £150,000-a-week wages.

The Blues are refusing to make an exception to their policy of offering players over 30 just a one-year contract on reduced terms – even for the former England captain who has been at Stamford Bridge his entire career.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen for Terry to remain at the club but with the hierarchy refusing to budge on their contract policy, Terry has a decision to make.

It’s unlikely the veteran would move to another Premier League club but Terry could opt to prolong his career in MLS or elsewhere overseas.

Terry has been with the West London outfit his entire career, making over 600 senior appearances since making his debut in the 1998/9 season.