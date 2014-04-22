(Video) Peter Crouch Dances To Earth, Wind And Fire Following Stoke City Draw

Former England striker seemingly ditches the robot for something funkier.

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch certainly has a way of connecting with music that can’t help but border along the lines of comedy as wife Abbey Clancy films him dancing to Earth, Wind and Fire’s Boogie Wonderland.

Having popularised the robot during the World Cup in Germany eight years ago, Crouchie couldn’t help himself once again as Clancy grabbed the phone and made sure to capture him throwing some new shapes at the altar of dance.

Epic moves, Pete, keep ’em comin’.