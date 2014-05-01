Ben Arfa Determined To Stay At Newcastle Despite Pardew Fall-Out

Ben Arfa insists that he is fit and says that he doesn’t know why Pardew isn’t picking him.

Newcastle United playmaker Hatem Ben Arfa has said that he is determined to stay at St James’ Park to fight for his future with the Tyneside club.

The France international had a “strong exchange of words” with manager Alan Pardew following Newcastle’s 4-0 home defeat to Manchester United on April 5.

Since that conversation, Ben Arfa has received just 20 minutes of game time and he was not even named in the squad for the 2-1 loss to Swansea City or Monday night’s 3-0 reverse at Arsenal.

Despite falling out of favour under Pardew and being made to train with the reserves, Ben Arfa insists that is keen to remain at Newcastle.

“I don’t know why I’m not playing,” Ben Arfa told the Daily Mail. “You have to ask the manager. After the defeat against Manchester United, we had a strong exchange of words, but that is it.

“He doesn’t want me to play. I respect it. If he wants, I will play. I’m here for the club. I enjoy training. I just want to play. I’m fit.

“If the manager says to me he doesn’t believe in me for next season, I want to stay, but if the chairman wants to sell me I have to go. I want to stay here even if the manager doesn’t believe in me because I will show him I can play here.”

Newcastle’s loss at Arsenal was their sixth consecutive Premier League defeat, leaving the Magpies on their worst run of form since 1987.

Ben Arfa is desperate to get back into Pardew’s side so that he can attempt to put an end to that dreadful streak.

“We have lost too many times, 3-0, 4-0, 3-0. It is hard when you love the supporters, it is hard to lose every time like that,” he added.

“On the pitch I can offer my flair and my creativity. I try every time to do something. I think I can give a lot for the club.”

Ben Arfa joined Newcastle from Marseille for a transfer fee of £2m in January 2011, after spending 18 months on loan at St James’ Park.

The 27-year-old, who has been capped 13 times at senior international level, has just over one year left to run on his current Newcastle contract.