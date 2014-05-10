Arsenal Star Set To Be Named In England World Cup Squad: BetBright Offer Superb Odds

Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of the Gunners’ match against Norwich City due to his groin injury, but should be fit to feature for England at the 2014 FIFA World Cup this summer.

The 20 year-old has been missing since playing the full 120 minutes in the FA Cup semi-final victory over Wigan Athletic on April 12th, but despite fears he could require surgery, Arsene Wenger is confident that his recovery is on track.

Oxlade-Chamberlain responded well to a training session on Thursday, and could well play some part in the FA Cup Final on Saturday May 17th, with Arsenal hoping to end a nine year trophy drought.

For England, that drought is even longer, having not claimed major honours since the 1966 World Cup.

If Oxlade-Chamberlain can help both teams succeed in the coming weeks, he could be a very popular figure indeed.

England have been drawn in the proverbial Group of Death, but stand as good a chance as any should they get past Italy, Uruguay and Costa Rica in Group D.

While the Three Lions aren’t many people’s favourites this summer, they could be something of a dark horse bet on the World Cup in Brazil thanks to some hugely exciting young players.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Ross Barkley and Raheem Sterling could each play their part in a fast-paced, quick passing side, and though no 2014 World Cup betting guide is necessarily tipping them to ultimately triumph, there is certainly potential to excel under Steven Gerrard’s captaincy and Roy Hodgson’s management.