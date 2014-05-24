Chelsea Make Shock Move To Sack Jose Mourinho And Replace Him With Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone

Blues to make managerial change after Champions League final.

Chelsea are said to be plotting an audacious move to sack current boss Jose Mourinho and replace him with La Liga winning coach Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, according to the Daily Express.

The unlikely rumours are originating in France, and are claiming that club hancho Roman Abramovic is unhappy with the Special One over his lack of silverware this season and has subsequently identified Simeone as the ideal man to take the club forward.

Indeed, French publication Le10Sport sensationally suggest that Abramovich now doubts Mourinho’s ability to take Chelsea back to the top and that the Russian could swing the axe before the end of the month.

The Argentine tactician had previously been heavily linked with taking over the reins at Manchester United, but upon the arrival of Louis Van Gaal the path has seemingly been cleared for him to make his way to Stamford Bridge instead.

Mourinho only made his return to the west London outfit last summer, penning a four-year deal, but as shown before Abramovic has no qualms over shelling out massive severance fees in order to get the right man to lead the club.

