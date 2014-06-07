Paolo Di Canio: England Have No Chance Of Winning The World Cup

Outspoken Italian waves off English chances of listing trophy.

Former Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio has written off England’s chances at the World Cup this month by claiming that the squad will be ‘exhausted’ and won’t get out of their group because they concede ‘ludicrous’ goals, according to the Daily Mirror.

He also believes England will fail to score enough to pose a threat to their Group D opponents as star striker Wayne Rooney will be ‘cooked’ by the time they kick off their tournament in seven days time.

“The English do have a problem – they play little together, they do not attack the space and they must have a better understanding,” the former West Ham striker said.

“England are missing parts, the reserves are not up to scratch. The players are tired – I really like Rooney but he arrives in these competitions cooked, because he plays a lot of games in the season.

“He gives all of himself in every game and the Brazilian temperatures will be very hard for him. They do not have a winter break and it is great to play at Christmas, but they then pay for this in June. In this period, fatigue can be devastating.

“England have freshness, youth, but it will be difficult for them to go through. They are unable to manage themselves, they always put in the maximum and always have to give 200 per cent.

“As a Coach it happened to me several times, I would ask for a lower tempo to respond to certain technical and tactical details, but I couldn’t do anything, they all continue the same.

“Then, historically, a weak point is that the English concede absurd goals, incredible. I have looked over some of the examples of their goalkeepers, and they have made some incredible mistakes.