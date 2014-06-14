Liverpool Consider £8m Bid for German Wonderkid

Anfield side chase Schalke teenager.

Check in to Germany vs Portugal

Brendan Rodgers is readying another move for a youthful prospect with the Liverpool boss lining up an £8m bid for Schalke attacker Max Meyer according to talkSPORT.

Read more Liverpool transfer news.

The pint sized attacking midfielder had an excellent season at the Veltins-Arena and was on the fringes of Joachim Low’s 2014 World Cup finals squad and is rightly considered one of the hottest prospects in European football.

The 18 year old made 41 appearances in all competitions last term is a player the Bundesliga side would be loathed to lose, hence tieing the teenager down to a new long term contract last November, however Rodgers may feel confident of luring the starlet to Anfield this summer.

Rodgers has already brought in two summer signings in the form of Southampton veteran Rickie Lambert and German youngster Emre Can and will be keen to strengthen his squad whilst keeping an eye to the future, and Meyer is arguably capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The fact that Schalke secured a Champions League berth for next term may well aid the club’s push to retain Meyer’s services.

SEE ALSO: The Fastest Players on Fifa 14