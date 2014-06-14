PSG Line Up Second Chelsea Raid With Move For First Team Regular

French giants keen on another Chelsea star.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering making an offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech this summer as the Blues star could be made available for transfer, according to Le Figaro.

The 32-year-old looks increasingly likely to drop down in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge next season with the return of impressive young keeper Thibaut Courtois from a three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid, and PSG are hoping to pounce on his uncertain situation.

The Ligue 1 champions are seeking a new signing in goal this summer and have also been linked with the likes of Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur, though Cech may now have emerged as a more realistic target.

PSG have already signed Brazilian centre-back David Luiz from Chelsea, but with the Blues spending big on the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Diego Costa already this summer, they are also looking to sell some players in order to bring some money into the club.

A move to the Parc des Princes would end Cech’s long association with Chelsea, with the Czech Republic international having joined the Blues back in 2004 and going on to make nearly 500 appearances for the club.

His experience could be a great addition for PSG as they look to take their domestic dominance into Europe next season and improve their performances in the Champions League.

