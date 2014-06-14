Ronald Koeman Set to Be Named New Southampton Boss

Dutch legend agrees terms with Saints.

Southampton are set to name former Holland international Ronald Koeman as their new manager, thus ending their search for a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Mirror.

The former Ajax and Barcelona midfielder agreed terms on Friday evening with the south coast club and is expected to be unveiled to fans once he returns from holiday sometime next week.

He was first interviewed a fortnight ago but the deal looked to have stalled because of a dispute over the transfer budget he demanded.

However, Saints owner, Katharina Liebherr, sought to rethink the club’s budget and has since promised him a considerable transfer kitty to help strengthen the squad during the transfer window.

The 51-year-old was at Eredivisie giants Feyenoord last season, but quit at the end of the campaign having failed to break into the top two ahead of rivals Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, thus ending a three-year spell at the club.

The Saints are believed to have drawn up a four-man shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino, including Fulham’s Felix Magath, but instead opted to plump for Koeman, who was their original first choice.

