(Vine) Cristiano Ronaldo Throws Tantrum After Penalty Not Given

Real Madrid star throws his toys out of the pram after his side are denied a penalty against Germany.

It was a frustrating day for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal as Paulo Bento’s side were demolished 4-0 by Germany in World Cup Group G, whilst they also saw Ronaldo’s Real Madrid teammate Pepe sent off for a headbutt on Thomas Muller.

Muller, whose hat-trick allowed him to steal the limelight from Ronaldo, was the star of the show, whilst the 2014 world player of the year was frustrated in the Salvador heat.

This frustration was epitomised when he furiously remonstrated with the referee late on after his side weren’t awarded a penalty for what appeared to be an innocuous incident in the penalty area.

