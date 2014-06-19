(Image) Andre Schurrle’s Girlfriend Looks Ridiculously Hot In Bikini As She Chills In Brazil During FIFA World Cup

Busty Chelsea WAG looks incredible in South American sun.

Chelsea midfielder Andre Schurrle has enjoyed a pretty good start to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The 23-year-old appeared as a second-half substitute as his Germany side thrashed Portugal 4-0 on Monday.

Schurrle’s girlfriend is also having a pretty good time in Brazil.

The beautiful Montana Yorke uploaded a mind-blowingly hot picture of herself wearing a white bikini and drinking out of a green coconut to Instagram on Wednesday.

