Liverpool Flop In Daily Mail’s Hilariously Wrong Predicted England World Cup XI From 2007: Where Are They Now?

Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City players were named in the ‘team of the future’. We look at what happened to them all.

Back in 2007, the Daily Mail predicted that England’s starting lineup would look like this at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Of the 11 players tipped for inclusion, only two – Micah Richards and Theo Walcott – have been capped by the Three Lions at senior level.

NONE were named in Roy Hodgson’s 23-man squad, although Walcott would have been had it not been for an injury.

Manchester United’s Ben Amos was selected by the Mail as goalkeeper, while Richards was to be partnered in central defence by former Arsenal youngster Gavin Hoyte, who now plays for Dagenham & Redbridge and has opted to represent Trinidad and Tobago at international level.

Left-back Robbie Threlfall (pictured above) left Liverpool in 2010 and then played for Bradford City and Morecambe, who released him in May.

Right-back Sam Hutchinson is also out of contract, after leaving Chelsea this summer. He played just five league games for the Blues.

Midfielders Dean Parrett and James Henry now play for Stevenage and Wolves respectively, while Michael Johnson is clubless and has not played competitive football since 2011.

Alongside Walcott in attack is Scott Sinclair, who is out of favour at Man City, and Jose Baxter, who is now at Sheffield United.