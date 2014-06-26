South Korea V Belgium: 2014 World Cup Group H Match Preview And Live Streaming

Read a preview and watch a live stream of Korea Republic vs Belgium at the World Cup.

Where: Arena Corinthians, São Paulo.

When: Wednesday 26 June, 21.00 BST.

It’s been a tale of two very different teams as South Korea and Belgium head into this final Group H match at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

After securing back-to-back victories over Algeria and Russia the Belgians and supposed ‘dark horses’ of the tournament have already booked their place in the last-16 with a game to spare.

Korea Republic meanwhile have to all to do if they are to progress to the knockout stage, having drawn 1-1 with the Russians and then succumbing to a somewhat surprising 4-2 defeat to the Algerians in their second outing.

Due to their inferior goal difference they now need to beat the Red Devils by a large margin to have any hope of qualification.

The Belgians still need a point from this match to guarantee themselves top spot and therefore avoid a likely clash with Germany in the next round, so there is still something to play for for Marc Wilmots’ men.

Despite that Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder Axel Witsel and Toby Alderweireld of Atletico Madrid are likely to be saved as they are both one yellow card away from a suspension, whilst Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has been struggling with a groin strain and may be rested.

