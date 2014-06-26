Spanish Paper Talk: Portugal Irritate Real Madrid Over Risking Cristiano Ronaldo

Barca still ready to push ahead with move for Suarez this summer.

All the latest headlines from the newspapers in Spain as Portugal continue to take risks with Cristiano Ronaldo over his knee as Real Madrid become unhappy.

Image courtesy of Marca.

– Maximum risk.

– Real Madrid on tenterhooks over CR7. He is risking his knee.

– The Portugal team doctor irritates Los Blancos and the player with his persistence to not give importance to his injury.

– With Zizou at Castilla…Carlo Ancelotti wants Fabio Cannavaro as assistant.

– Renewed. Juanfran and Koke, a lesson in loyalty.

– Lionel Messi hunts down Neymar. Top scorers with five.

– Barca strike a deal with Luis Suarez. An agreement with Liverpool is lacking, who are interested in Pedro, Tello and Alexis.

Image courtesy of AS.com.

– Zidane to manage Castilla.

– The affiliated club could stay in Segunda due to cases of non-payments.

– Del Bosque to stay until 2016. Those who won’t return are Xabi Alonso, Xavi and Villa.

– Messi is from Jupiter.

– The Nigerian manager hails his two goals.

– A Shaqiri hat-trick puts Switzerland through.

Image courtesy of Mundo Deportivo.

– Lethal eight goals.

– Messi and Neymar a duel for goals. The two Barca stars lead the way as top goalscorers in the World Cup with four goals each.

– Official: Bravo signs until 2018. The goalkeeper will cost €12m: ‘It’s a great step in my career that fills me with pride’.

– Messi scores a brace and puts Argentina through.

– Suarez could be banned for four matches today.

– Barca have no doubts about signing him and believe they can control him.

– Suarez and Chiellini – unfinished business since 2013.